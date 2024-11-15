BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oxytocin for Anxiety, Stress & Insomnia with Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
62 views • 5 months ago

We live in a toxic society! Most people struggle with poor diets that lead to inflammation – which is the root of all disease. Oxytocin is a neuropeptide that naturally occurs in the body, often called the “love hormone”, but it also plays a key role in both emotional and physiological responses. It is involved in the “fight or flight” response and helps regulate stress. Chronic stress can lead to a deficiency in oxytocin, contributing to physical and emotional imbalances.

Join Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh and Elaina Mango, VP of Braidwood Management as they discuss the many symptoms that can be addressed by a prescription of compound oxytocin, available at Physicians Preference Pharmacy.  Learn how oxytocin is a temporary tool to bring your life back into balance and improve overall well-being!

If you have any questions, give us a call at 281-828-9088 or visit PhysiciansPreferenceRX.com

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthstressanxietyinsomniaoxytocindr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy