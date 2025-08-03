Anya Wick was born Anya Beth Epstein. She ties her family’s practices to ancient cults and modern scandals.

She alleges being raised in the “Cult of Baal,” a Satanic group masquerading as Jewish, involving incest and child trafficking.

Anya claims her twin brother is actor Shia LaBeouf, separated at age four with forged birth certificates as part of ritualistic control.

She describes growing up in Colorado under chemical amnesia from drugs like LSD, used to suppress memories of abuse. She transitioned genders in 2015 to escape exploitation, later detransitioning after memories resurfaced in 2020. Now, she uses platforms like TikTok to share her story, hoping to aid other survivors.

Anya links her family to figures like Walt Disney as her great-grandfather and claims encounters with presidents, royals, and stars at secretive events, suggesting broader elite involvement in abuse networks.

Her narrative points to a cycle of victimization turning into perpetration, especially among men, fueled by stigma and power dynamics that silence disclosures and protect the powerful.

“My family masqueraded themselves as Jewish publicly, but behind closed doors… we are Satanists. I believe [Epstein] wanted to talk more about the other parties involved… he was a pawn,” Anya said, explaining Epstein’s role.

Key Allegations from Anya Wick’s Interview:

1. Anya Wick claims she was born Anya Beth Epstein on June 4, 1988, in Boulder, Colorado, with twin brother Shia LaBeouf, to father Stephen Bruce Epstein and mother Shayna Sadie LaBeouf, who separated them and forged birth certificates as part of a ritualized child trafficking cult deifying incest.

2. She alleges being raised as a sex slave, dosed with LSD from infancy to sever memories, creating “MKUltra-style” amnesia that blocked recall of assaults until 2020.

3. Anya says her family belonged to the “Cult of Baal,” thousands-year-old Satanic fertility cult practicing child sacrifice and abuse, hidden behind a Jewish facade.

4. She recounts meeting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2007, describing Epstein as a “pawn” for her uncle Stephen, involved in teen abuse but not the family’s toddler rituals.

5. Anya claims her great-grandfather was Walt Disney (originally Artur Bick), with Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie inspired by incestuous family dynamics.

6. She alleges encounters with all U.S. presidents in her lifetime, the British royals, Harvey Weinstein, Larry David, the Kardashians, and the Clintons at events like Bohemian Grove and Colorado resorts.

7. Anya describes Bohemian Grove rituals involving corpse burnings and assaults, and “family reunions” where children like her were abused by relatives and elites.

8. She says Bill Clinton was present at multiple locations with children, beyond Epstein’s Island, and the blue dress portrait symbolizes his forced submission.

9. Anya transitioned to male in 2015 to escape abuse, stopping family exploitation, but suffered infertility from hysterectomy; she detransitioned after memories resurfaced.

10. She alleges politicians and entertainers are compromised through sexual acts with children or submission, ensuring silence, with “black men in dresses” signaling industry initiation.

11. Anya claims her father bragged about controlling Viacom, and the family uses media monopolies to maintain power while keeping the public distracted with wars and scandals.

If Anya’s claims hold, they demand investigations into elite circles; her message empowers survivors to break silence, potentially disrupting cycles of abuse.