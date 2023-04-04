Donald Trump's Indictment - The Enemy Takes the Bait. Part 1

Deep time of repentance and proclamation of scriptures on behalf of the Body of Christ and the nations. They are digging the very hole they will fall into.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.