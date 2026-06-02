War on Whites, Part 2

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(Part 2)
-- War on Whites: Ukraine, Ireland, Russian
-- Who Wars on Whites: Jews
-- How do Whites defend themselves? #1 throw away the word, "racist."
-- Before you can develp White social cohesion and loyalty, that word must be destroyed.
-- Pagan Whites have a valid criticism of what has become "Christianity."
Referenced articles:https://bloodandfaith.com/2026/06/02/whites-v-christians/
https://bloodandfaith.com/2026/05/28/defining-judeo-christianity/
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com