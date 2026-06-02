War on Whites, Part 2

(Part 2)

-- War on Whites: Ukraine, Ireland, Russian

-- Who Wars on Whites: Jews

-- How do Whites defend themselves? #1 throw away the word, "racist."

-- Before you can develp White social cohesion and loyalty, that word must be destroyed.

-- Pagan Whites have a valid criticism of what has become "Christianity."

Referenced articles:https://bloodandfaith.com/2026/06/02/whites-v-christians/

https://bloodandfaith.com/2026/05/28/defining-judeo-christianity/

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com