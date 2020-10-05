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Subliminal Propaganda in Black and white
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39 views • October 05, 2020
A professional journalist on the payroll of some mainstream media network would probably preface this description like so:
"The literary practice described in this video is based on recent developments in language and cultural appropriation, and should NOT be perceived with any nefarious intent."
But maybe you don't need instructions for how to think. Maybe you are intelligent enough to construct your own opinion of what's going on here and perhaps you will come to agree that this is about far more than grammar.
"The literary practice described in this video is based on recent developments in language and cultural appropriation, and should NOT be perceived with any nefarious intent."
But maybe you don't need instructions for how to think. Maybe you are intelligent enough to construct your own opinion of what's going on here and perhaps you will come to agree that this is about far more than grammar.
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