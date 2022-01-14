Compelling Evidence of Mass Murder

This is a must watch video of Dr. Michael Yeadon's testimony before the German Corona Committee. Dr. Yeadon is perhaps one of the most pre-eminent Toxicologists and Pharmacologists in the world. Despite the fact that he worked as Chief Science Officer at at Pfizer, he does not believe that his former employer's injections are safe or effective. In fact, like millions of other doctors around the world (see Great Barrington Declaration), he is not convinced that the SARS-CoV-2 virus even exists, for it has never been properly isolated, quantified, or studied in any physical sense. The virus only exists as a computer-generated model produced by the NIH more than 5 months after this PSYOP officially began in March of 2020. Even if you think it is a real Coronavirus, there are numerous other Coronaviruses that humanity is always dealing with, and after more than two years, there is a mountain of evidence that this so-called "pandemic" was nothing more dangerous than a bad Seasonal Flu that was fraudulently conflated with the SARS-CoV-2 pseudo-virus. Dr. Yeadon is convinced that what we have been witnessing for the past two years is not a legitimate response to a grave viral pandemic as we are told 24/7/365 by the mainstream propaganda media, but a worldwide takeover/depopulation scheme that's being carried out on behalf of the most powerful interests in the world, the Thirteen Families.