EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Alveda King ENDS The Myth of Trump’s Alleged Racism

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In this report, with the assistance of my special guest, Dr Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, we will dispel all the myths and discredit all the narratives that claim president President Donald J. Trump is a racist.