Premieres 10/17/25, 11:01 PM

SG Anon: Global War, Israel, and the Fall of the Deep State


In this episode of Conversations of Consequence, John Michael Chambers interviews SG Anon, the voice behind Q News Patriot. SG Anon shares his personal awakening, from uncovering corruption in global systems to analyzing the hidden forces shaping world events. They discuss government shutdowns, Trump’s strategy, Israel’s role in the global realignment, China’s economic shift, and the spiritual dimension of the worldwide battle between good and evil. SG offers his take on fifth-dimensional warfare, declassification, and the coming global reset—urging patriots to stay strong as the system collapses and a new era begins.


Keywords
china economydeclassificationglobal resetgovernment shutdownspiritual battlenew erajohn michael chamberssg anondeep state collapsetrump strategyglobal war analysisisrael realignmentfifth-dimensional warfareq news patriotpatriot resilience
