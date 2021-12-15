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Small-town America fights back against medical tyranny
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10 views • December 15, 2021
Massive demonstrations are taking place all over world in response to authoritarian governments, but the resistance is also happening in the smallest towns, away from the spotlight. One such place is Washington, New Jersey, where every Saturday, freedom-loving citizens demonstrate against the vaccine mandate and COVID restrictions that they say are threatening the definition of what it means to be an American. John Paul Gutschke was on scene and has this report.
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