The Forgotten East Palestine Residents Discuss Crisis's Aftermath One Year Later | War Room
Published Yesterday

Ben Berquam interviews citizens one year after the EPA exploded the toxic derailed train car that utterly destroyed their quality of life.   "We Couldn't Sleep": East Palestine Resident Discusses Crisis's Effects One Year Later

Bannons War Room

Aired On: 2/3/2024 


Keywords
war roomohiosteve bannonben bergquamenvironmental disastereast palestine

