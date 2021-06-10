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KETO SANDWICH BREAD
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3 views • June 10, 2021
Keto Sandwich Bread
Our "Done For You" keto meal plans are completely customized based on your food preferences and weight loss goals. You can visit our website https://healthymetaboliclifestyles.ck.page - to start creating your plan. Simply follow it to achieve a successful keto diet! 🙂
Keto Sandwich Bread
Ever heard of a keto sandwich bread? Wondering how you can make it?
This meal is similar to a pancake which relies purely on kitchen staples such as eggs, flour, baking powder, and oil. But instead of milk, heavy cream is used. It is light-textured, soft and can be paired with a variety of healthy foods.
----------------------------‐------------------
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 large Egg
2 Tbsp Heavy Cream
2 Tbsp Coconut Flour
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
1/2 tsp Baking Powder
Procedure:
1) Pour olive oil into a microwave-safe dish, coating the bottom and sides evenly.
2) Add in egg and heavy cream. Beat until well mixed.
3) Stir in coconut flour and baking powder.
4) Spread the batter evenly into the dish with a rubber spatula.
5) Cook in the microwave for 1-2 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 422 kcal
Protein - 7g (7%)
Fat - 42g (90%)
Carbohydrates - 3g (3%)
Healthy Metabolic Lifestyle Reviews and News Channel is committed to providing useful and valid info on a healthy lifestyle covering various topics like metabolism, keto diets, slimming formulas, muscle building, mental health and other well being topics.
Cheers.
Affiliate Disclaimer: While we receive affiliate compensation for reviews / promotions on this page, we always offer honest opinion, relevant experiences and genuine views related to the product or service itself. Our goal is to help you make the best purchasing decisions, however, the views and opinions expressed are ours only. As always you should do your own due diligence to verify any claims, results and statistics before making any kind of purchase. Clicking links or purchasing products recommended on this page may generate income for this website from affiliate commissions and you should assume we are compensated for any purchases you make.
Our "Done For You" keto meal plans are completely customized based on your food preferences and weight loss goals. You can visit our website https://healthymetaboliclifestyles.ck.page - to start creating your plan. Simply follow it to achieve a successful keto diet! 🙂
Keto Sandwich Bread
Ever heard of a keto sandwich bread? Wondering how you can make it?
This meal is similar to a pancake which relies purely on kitchen staples such as eggs, flour, baking powder, and oil. But instead of milk, heavy cream is used. It is light-textured, soft and can be paired with a variety of healthy foods.
----------------------------‐------------------
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 large Egg
2 Tbsp Heavy Cream
2 Tbsp Coconut Flour
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
1/2 tsp Baking Powder
Procedure:
1) Pour olive oil into a microwave-safe dish, coating the bottom and sides evenly.
2) Add in egg and heavy cream. Beat until well mixed.
3) Stir in coconut flour and baking powder.
4) Spread the batter evenly into the dish with a rubber spatula.
5) Cook in the microwave for 1-2 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 422 kcal
Protein - 7g (7%)
Fat - 42g (90%)
Carbohydrates - 3g (3%)
Healthy Metabolic Lifestyle Reviews and News Channel is committed to providing useful and valid info on a healthy lifestyle covering various topics like metabolism, keto diets, slimming formulas, muscle building, mental health and other well being topics.
Cheers.
Affiliate Disclaimer: While we receive affiliate compensation for reviews / promotions on this page, we always offer honest opinion, relevant experiences and genuine views related to the product or service itself. Our goal is to help you make the best purchasing decisions, however, the views and opinions expressed are ours only. As always you should do your own due diligence to verify any claims, results and statistics before making any kind of purchase. Clicking links or purchasing products recommended on this page may generate income for this website from affiliate commissions and you should assume we are compensated for any purchases you make.
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