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The Truth About Silver Shortages, Dealer Hype, And COMEX Fear
The Morgan Report
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There is a lot of confusion in the silver market right now.

Some say the U.S. Mint has stopped producing Silver Eagles because demand is overwhelming supply. Others claim COMEX is being drained, the exchanges are on the verge of failure, and physical silver is leveraged hundreds of times over.

But is that really what the data shows?

In this week’s perspective, I sit down with Bob Coleman, founder of Idaho Armored Vaults, to separate fact from hype.

Bob has deep experience in the physical metals market, and in this discussion we take a hard look at what is actually happening with Silver Eagles, dealer inventories, retail premiums, COMEX registered and eligible stocks, delivery notices, and the growing disconnect between what investors are being told and what the market data actually says.

This is an important conversation for anyone who owns physical gold or silver, especially if you have bought metals at high premiums or are trying to understand why buyback prices have become so wide.

The bottom line is this: the silver market is not as simple as the headlines make it sound. There is real value in physical metal, but there is also a lot of fear-based marketing, misinformation, and dealer-driven pricing that investors need to understand before making decisions.

I encourage you to watch this interview carefully.

Watch this video on The Truth About Silver Shortages, Dealer Hype, And COMEX Fear, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption: The Truth About Silver Shortages, Dealer Hype, And COMEX Fear. 

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com. | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

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