Covid1984 : Health Passport Ireland

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"Health Passport Ireland protects our society, economy and jobs. Combining accurate COVID-19 testing with advanced mobile technologies. www.HealthPassportIreland.ie"
From the same people that wrecked the economy in the first place.....
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U88ZKJhztiM
Health Passport Ireland