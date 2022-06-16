Deputy Head of The Kherson region - Kherson region Is in Fact Already an Irrevocably Russian region, the 'Nazi' Ideology Will Never be in the South-East of Ukraine. 061622

“We are already irrevocably the Russian Federation” - Kirill Stremousov





◾️“The Kherson region is in fact already an irrevocably Russian region, the Nazi ideology will never be in the south-east of Ukraine,” said the deputy head of the Kherson region’s CAA.





◾️In addition, Stremousov believes that Russia has already decided to hold a referendum in the Kherson region on the inclusion of the region into the country.





◾️“As I understand it, the Russian side has made a decision to join, which will take place through a plebiscite, because the opinion of the inhabitants of the Kherson region will be determined at the next referendum,” he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.