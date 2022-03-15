© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Killer Nurses: We Stayed for the Paycheck
Follow
3
Share
Report
640 views • March 15, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane rips off the proverbial bandaid of America’s death hospitals that would not be able to successfully kill everyone in their path without the help and compliance of nurses, the primary professional health care provider class charged by oath and ethics to be the red line between patient rights, well being and protection.
Nurses that stayed in Big Healthcare like hospitals and other corporate driven medical facilities have de facto abdicated their precious oath of ethics according to the American Nurses’ Association Code and by ditching The Nightingale Pledge, the oath of practice upon graduating from training. And the only way to truly understand the new Pfizer March 1st file leak is to understand the legal pathway and processes for getting to the LEGAL STATUS OF SAFE AND EFFECTIVE. Dr. Jane reveals HOW the FDA committed fraud, domestic terrorism and premeditated murder.
And, tired of watching your Federal tax dollars fund bioweapon labs working to kill you? Don’t miss her last segment with a legal expert who can help.
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxealn-killer-nurses-we-stayed-for-the-paycheck.html
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane rips off the proverbial bandaid of America’s death hospitals that would not be able to successfully kill everyone in their path without the help and compliance of nurses, the primary professional health care provider class charged by oath and ethics to be the red line between patient rights, well being and protection.
Nurses that stayed in Big Healthcare like hospitals and other corporate driven medical facilities have de facto abdicated their precious oath of ethics according to the American Nurses’ Association Code and by ditching The Nightingale Pledge, the oath of practice upon graduating from training. And the only way to truly understand the new Pfizer March 1st file leak is to understand the legal pathway and processes for getting to the LEGAL STATUS OF SAFE AND EFFECTIVE. Dr. Jane reveals HOW the FDA committed fraud, domestic terrorism and premeditated murder.
And, tired of watching your Federal tax dollars fund bioweapon labs working to kill you? Don’t miss her last segment with a legal expert who can help.
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxealn-killer-nurses-we-stayed-for-the-paycheck.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.