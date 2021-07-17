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Vaccines, masks and social distancing not going away, - taken this week, - permanent sign on mortor of strip mall walkway
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71 views • July 17, 2021
yes there is no intention whatsoever of pandemic EVER going away when you see a permanent metal sign like this affixed to brick column .. (taken july 12)
- paper glued/taped to doors is one thing but when the mall landlord posts this crap on their nice brick column, it ain't good ... yes this could be removed , but someone spent/was funded good $$ knowing that it would not be removed soon ..
- paper glued/taped to doors is one thing but when the mall landlord posts this crap on their nice brick column, it ain't good ... yes this could be removed , but someone spent/was funded good $$ knowing that it would not be removed soon ..
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