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Escape the Rat Race
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37 views • October 26, 2020
Most of the world today is suffering from a lack of vision in life. Many of us don't even have a reason for getting up in the morning, and those who do find that they are left feeling unfulfilled at the end of the day. Surely, there must be meaning and purpose in life which goes beyond the rat race and cheap thrills offered to us by the system. What sort of vision can show us the meaning of life, and give us something worth living for? The message in this video will help you to get on the right path, by getting you out of the present, and into eternity.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
Yusuke Tsutsumi - Eaten by the Crowd
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
freemusicarchive.org/music/Yusuke_Tsutsumi
Nicolai Heidlas – Letting Go (No Copyright Music)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
https://www.hooksounds.com/
Esther Garcia - April
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
esthergarcia.bandcamp.com/
Blue Dot Sessions - The Summit
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
freemusicarchive.org/music/Blue_Dot_Sessions
Modelos 3D:
EARTH by Stéphane Agullo (sketchfab)
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Proportional Low Poly Man by Robin Butler (sketchfab)
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Van gogh Bible by ruslans3d (sketchfab)
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
Yusuke Tsutsumi - Eaten by the Crowd
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
freemusicarchive.org/music/Yusuke_Tsutsumi
Nicolai Heidlas – Letting Go (No Copyright Music)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
https://www.hooksounds.com/
Esther Garcia - April
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
esthergarcia.bandcamp.com/
Blue Dot Sessions - The Summit
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
freemusicarchive.org/music/Blue_Dot_Sessions
Modelos 3D:
EARTH by Stéphane Agullo (sketchfab)
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Proportional Low Poly Man by Robin Butler (sketchfab)
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Van gogh Bible by ruslans3d (sketchfab)
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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