Winterizing the Interior of your Home
Living Exponentially
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Mitch Kuffa, building inspector, talks about what to look for when protecting the interior during the winter months. Taking a look at heating, insulation, furnace, and more!


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

winterheatinghome inspectorinsulationhomeworkmitch kuffawinterizinginterior of the home

