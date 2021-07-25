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The Big Antivirus Lie in 2021
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116 views • July 25, 2021
Posted 22July2021 Rob Braxman Tech:
Do you need an Antivirus? Surprisingly, my answer is an emphatic NO. I lay out the problems with Antivirus software and how in 2021, they actually detract from security and privacy and not enhance it.
We will also talk about alternate solutions for cyber security that does not require paying for any antivirus.
Do you need an Antivirus? Surprisingly, my answer is an emphatic NO. I lay out the problems with Antivirus software and how in 2021, they actually detract from security and privacy and not enhance it.
We will also talk about alternate solutions for cyber security that does not require paying for any antivirus.
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