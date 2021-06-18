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CA v FLA: Tyranny v Liberty. Modern-day Political Vietnam War – Ledger Report 1133
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30 views • June 18, 2021
Constitutional Californians: go to Florida! Experience freedom, liberty, warm waters, clean beaches and a great governor. Graham Ledger is just back to CA from FLA with a warning for residents of all 50 states. Ledger compares and contrasts Florida’s freedom against California’s tyranny and what to do about it.
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