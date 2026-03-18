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There is a growing number of people who exist OUTSIDE of the "Conservative vs Liberal" paradigm. We exist, whether you like it, or not. You can think what you want of us, but we won't let you deny that there is more in heaven and earth then is drempt of in your political ideologies, Horatio! :)
This music and video was created by Dave Kelso using AI, Kdenlive, GIMP and Audacity. Music design by Dave Kelso. Lyrics by Dave Kelso.
Hashtags: #aimusic #musicvideo #theory #reality
Metatags Space Separated: aimusic musicvideo theory reality
Metatags Comma Separated: aimusic, musicvideo, theory, reality
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On YouTube: https://youtu.be/Zl94_TAQsIU
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYD7FQIBuOnb/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/I-Told-You-So---CONSPIRACY-REALIST-COMPOSITION---PSECmedia-AImusic---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=6ZRtrmp8K4B7kVEx5dodzQHhGwSWMvTD
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v779mv8-i-told-you-so-conspiracy-realist-composition-psecmedia-aimusic-432hz-hd-720.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5d8f4ec9-025e-4c77-9232-c2e6c3e2d5a4
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=64c45396929fb3c22ad74c71231f2ca26aa46b9abbde4dc5ec7fd9fee22bfb52&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
YouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ