There is a growing number of people who exist OUTSIDE of the "Conservative vs Liberal" paradigm. We exist, whether you like it, or not. You can think what you want of us, but we won't let you deny that there is more in heaven and earth then is drempt of in your political ideologies, Horatio! :)





This music and video was created by Dave Kelso using AI, Kdenlive, GIMP and Audacity. Music design by Dave Kelso. Lyrics by Dave Kelso.





Hashtags: #aimusic #musicvideo #theory #reality

Metatags Space Separated: aimusic musicvideo theory reality

Metatags Comma Separated: aimusic, musicvideo, theory, reality









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On YouTube: https://youtu.be/Zl94_TAQsIU

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYD7FQIBuOnb/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/I-Told-You-So---CONSPIRACY-REALIST-COMPOSITION---PSECmedia-AImusic---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=6ZRtrmp8K4B7kVEx5dodzQHhGwSWMvTD

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v779mv8-i-told-you-so-conspiracy-realist-composition-psecmedia-aimusic-432hz-hd-720.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5d8f4ec9-025e-4c77-9232-c2e6c3e2d5a4

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=64c45396929fb3c22ad74c71231f2ca26aa46b9abbde4dc5ec7fd9fee22bfb52&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

YouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ



