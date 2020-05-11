5G Electromagnetic Transduction, and Viral Sequencing gives you diseases through 5G transmitted frequencies- [forth of four parts] May 10, 2020

Hey there , and so good of you to make it to the last part of this video- The next 4 part video will be better and some very new materials to share with you- The things that the Military Corporate Industrial Complex is doing to the citizens through 5G is going to send up red-flags in your mind and the next 4 part series will explode in your mind as I break down what they are doing that others don't go so-far as to tell you- My materials comes from PDF Files and Documents and from the work of others before me- DO/NOT\MISS the next four videos about Viral Sequencing and Electromagnetic-Transduction and I will explain what these terms mean to you- It's not good- Mean-while, 'CHEERS', westruther 00028 4-14-2020 14:57 min