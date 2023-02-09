DeSantis Goes To War With Race & Equity Indoctrination Being Taught In College Classrooms | Ep. 82

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We head to Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis is set on taking back higher education by dismantling critical race theory and DEI indoctrination being forced on students paying big bucks for worthless educations.
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