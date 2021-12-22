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Clown Planet News (22 December, 2021): Trump Got Booster, Bugs 4 You, NY/Chicago, et al Go Nuts
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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90 views • December 22, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlARrmWhHXo

https://twitter.com/katiadoyl/status/1472055250123214859

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1337078049599328256

https://twitter.com/johnpaul_mejia/status/1456226720713953285

https://twitter.com/kennethcolereal/status/1473036037714759681

https://twitter.com/CatholicSat/status/1473578796552970244

https://twitter.com/dianemontagna/status/1473635031935553541

https://twitter.com/C0XKIE/status/1473687662234157061

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1473518458054885376

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbRaBWiSrao&;t=1318s

https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1472923142460956676

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/it-e2-80-99s-time-to-require-vaccinations-for-domestic-flights/ar-AAS3uG6

https://twitter.com/tommysledge/status/1471655318270754819?s=11

https://twitter.com/Kees71234/status/1472482670890336256

https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1473295030240563205

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/senator-elizabeth-warren-tests-positive-covid-19

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/586402-ny-governor-plans-to-add-booster-shot-to-definition-of-fully-vaccinated?rl=1

https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1472365939157090307

https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1472374424749981697

https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1473078674454941698

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-chris-martenson-interview-covid-mass-psychosis-gov-lies-creating-authoritarian-future/

https://summit.news/2021/12/20/video-german-health-minister-calls-for-immediate-forced-vaccination-of-entire-population/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10329221/Swedish-startup-unveils-rice-sized-microchip-implant-stores-COVID-vaccine-passport.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iru9oVn0wI8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmQNA0HL1pw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qf28n6VzL-U

https://www.tech-gate.org/usa/2021/12/18/covids-killed-off-flu-for-a-second-year/

https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/32907444/nba-nbpa-agree-allow-teams-short-handed-covid-19-sign-replacement-players-memo-says

https://www.outkick.com/bills-update-policy-fans-ages-5-11-now-required-to-be-vaccinated-for-home-games/

https://www.outkick.com/tamu-forced-out-of-gator-bowl-thanks-to-ridiculous-covid-rule/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYzXjFsIcGw

https://twitter.com/marcorobinson7/status/1473390899333840906

https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-science-health-pandemics-covid-19-pandemic-8117abd8e4367eaa6cb9b7ae78875734

https://www.wsj.com/articles/will-the-u-s-be-open-in-january-despite-omicron-nation-wants-to-keep-operating-11640188887

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/washington-d-c-becomes-first-major-city-to-impose-vaccine-mandate-on-students/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/while-omicron-explodes-around-the-world-covid-cases-in-japan-keep-plummeting-and-no-one-knows-exactly-why/ar-AAS34PH

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/22/nyc-weighs-new-restrictions-for-times-square-new-years-eve-celebratio
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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