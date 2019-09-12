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Toronto Woman Hacked To Death With Machete - Immigration Policy To Blame
KevinJJohnston
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21 views • September 12, 2019
A black guy 30 years of age gets rejected by a woman. His ego is so bruised that he decides to pull up in a car and hack her to death with a machete in her own driveway. She passes out and dies.

He gets in the car and drives away and then later turns himself into police.

Why did this happen? Because this is African culture. When you have a beef with somebody in many African countries, you killed him with a machete as opposed to having a polite conversation over a cup of tea. This is going to become common place in Canada just like it's commonplace in Sweden and the United Kingdom. When cultures Clash the more advanced culture is always the one that suffers.

Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca

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torontoattackjustin trudeaumacheteandrew scheermaxime bernierdoug fordkevin j johnstonmississauga newsrenu mandhanemississauga mayorparamount fine foodscanadian newshomocide
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