Shining a Light on Biodesign - Keith Wood (LightBio) - Keynote | iGEM 2025 Grand Jamboree
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
14 views • 23 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBBFfwu9b7Q

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/i/status/2004696047701139665


National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: enabling new horizons: Quadrennial Review of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (2025): Securing U.S. Global Leadership https://rumble.com/v73i564-429148588.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


.

https://x.com/i/status/2004270291971944589


Winning the 6G Race

Presidential Memoranda

December 19, 2025


"This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies"

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/

.

ARRC SEMINAR PROF IAN F AKYILDIZ 6G 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB


.

https://x.com/i/status/2002322590132543769


6G The Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution European commission, Canada, USA-Israel https://rumble.com/v7395mw-428729288.html


.

https://x.com/i/status/2002559709879136592


Bioconvergence revolution led by Israel Inovation Authority and Canada - Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://rumble.com/v73a4ui-428774922.html


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998924279531143298?t=EwDF2Cxgd1QpIIEeEmlGvA&s=19


Donald Trump ~ "Onto 6G now" "what does that do give you a little bit deeper view under somebody's skin" "So the 6 Is Comming Huh" Dec. 10, 2025 https://rumble.com/v72v5j2-428075966.html


.

https://x.com/i/status/2005751441441378351


These systems leverage the adaptability and specificity of engineered living cells with the computational power, long-distance communication, and multi-input data integration capabilities of bioelectronics.

Recent advances in biomaterials and synthetic biology have enabled cells to be remotely triggered via multiple modalities https://search.brave.com/search?q=Integrating+bioelectronics+with+cell-based+synthetic+biology&source=android&summary=1&conversation=506121db22f516cbf1c4cd


.

https://x.com/i/status/1919020165334790164


Five Facets of 6G:

Research Challenges and Opportunities https://search.brave.com/search?q=Five+Facets+of+6G%3A+Research+Challenges+and+Opportunities&source=android&summary=1&conversation=10d28c9ea4f2730b67e56e


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999267472130867686?t=CUcxveTSP7DMhOqYh2ICUg&s=19


ISRAEL TCS TELCOM 6G In Progress: What to Expect? https://tcsisrael.com/blog/6g-in-progress/


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997184250903212453?t=2MUhUJWTN5xgd6NwzZUm-Q&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
