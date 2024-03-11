BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH | 3-11-2024

Show #2105





Show Notes:





Joshua 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=joshua+1&version=KJV

Ides of March: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ides_of_March

CERN Portals: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1088421185623722





BREAKING: Supreme Court To FREE THOUSANDS of January 6th Political Prisoners | Pelosi in MELTDOWN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU9f_PKiV08





Patrick M. Byrne: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrick_M._Byrne

Total Eclipse with Sheila Holm: https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/total-eclipse-with-sheila-holm/





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





