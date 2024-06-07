UK Column News - 7th June 2024





Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Ben Rubin with today's UK Column News.





00:22 Bird Flu: The Same Old RT-PCR Virus Play

06:04 E. coli and Cryptosporidium

11:45 Another Globalist Becomes Head Of State

24:54 UK Column's First Un-Advert: MHRA Board Meeting, 9th July?

27:11 Lavrov In Africa—Who Is Threatening Whom?

32:27 mRNA To Replace Cheap Antibiotics? Taxpayers, Get Your Wallet Out

48:23 What’s Imperial College Up To Now? Defence, Science and Technology Lab at Porton Down and Bioweapons Facility

56:00 And Finally: George Monbiot Says General Elections Are A Travesty of Democracy





Full HD and all the source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-june-2024