UK Column News - 7th June 2024
Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Ben Rubin with today's UK Column News.
00:22 Bird Flu: The Same Old RT-PCR Virus Play
06:04 E. coli and Cryptosporidium
11:45 Another Globalist Becomes Head Of State
24:54 UK Column's First Un-Advert: MHRA Board Meeting, 9th July?
27:11 Lavrov In Africa—Who Is Threatening Whom?
32:27 mRNA To Replace Cheap Antibiotics? Taxpayers, Get Your Wallet Out
48:23 What’s Imperial College Up To Now? Defence, Science and Technology Lab at Porton Down and Bioweapons Facility
56:00 And Finally: George Monbiot Says General Elections Are A Travesty of Democracy
Full HD and all the source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-june-2024