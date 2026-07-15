Jamie Walden and Stephen from Three In One for Children

Why does evil so often target the most vulnerable among us? In this powerful conversation, Jamie Walden and Stephen (aka Doc) confront the disturbing reality of child exploitation, trafficking, and the staggering number of children who go missing each year.

Discover how Three In One for Children is working to change the outcome by raising funds to build the world’s first Hyperscale Intelligence Platform—a groundbreaking system designed to deliver actionable intelligence that helps identify predators, locate missing children, and empower rescuers to act faster than ever before.

The heroes are already on the front lines. What they need is better intelligence. Learn how Three In One aims to close that gap and create a future where children can be found and rescued at unprecedented scale.

Watch, learn, and become part of the mission to protect the innocent and bring children home.

** Note: All services provided by ThreeIn1.org are completely FREE to any federal, state and local LE agency, including child recovery organizations.

Learn more: www.threein1.org