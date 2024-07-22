Listener Question about The Changing Face of American Idols

A question from a CSO listener we thought deserved its own episode for a response - thanks Belinda!





"I would love to hear a talk about American idols. Historically, who did Americans idolize? Or perhaps more appropriately, who did we hold in high regard and love and respect? Today, there is dysfunctional idolization of the Kardashians. What did they do to deserve to be treated like national treasures? I heard someone say once they are America's royalty. What??? I will not take your time to get on my soapbox about that one. And what is the purpose of those pulling the media strings to make us believe we must wait with bated breath to know when the last loving glance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce occurred? Is it a psyop to garner votes for Biden from a certain demographic, or to distract us from what matters? As an aside, because of the "plandemic" I have been introduced to countless Americans I have grown to admire, love and respect through their podcasts. These are "my people" who have helped lessen the feelings of being alone during the insanity that has ensued since 2020. There are so many including my many "sheep" friends unable to see the truth."





