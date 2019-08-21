Paul McCartney New Voice Print Analysis 2019

In 1969 Doctor Henry Truby from the University of Miami performed a voice print analysis on the voice of Paul, in three different Beatles songs, Yesterday, Penny Lane and Hey Jude! The findings of his investigation concluded that there were three different voices singing when the label indicated that it was Paul McCartney! But a little later on, he made jokes about it -and was even denying it! The news is, that I did a new one -and the results are unmistakably Irrefutable, not to mention stunning! This video was banned on the regular video channels and it might just be because to a certain party, the truth is maybe a little bit hard to digest! Well, without further ado, here it is! Kind regards, Tonny Nowhere Man.