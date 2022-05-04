Abortion's Impact On Black Americans

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The Left’s Intimidation Strategy
* Millions of black babies have been aborted since the 1970s.
* In recent years, more black babies were aborted than were born in NYC.
* PP has been successful in their attack on black Americans.
* Girls are brainwashed to fight against themselves, their families and children.
* The left is enraged that millions of black babies may finally live.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 May 2022