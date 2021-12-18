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Jerm Warfare | Catherine Austin Fitts: Plague Laws and Spiritual Warfare
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264 views • December 18, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts on Plague Laws and Spiritual Warfare
Catherine Austin Fitts is an investment banker. She previously worked in the Bush (senior) administration and was a banker on Wall Street. She currently runs the Solari Report.
Catherine discusses her Rockefeller background; the secrecy in the central banking cartels; the importance of being righteous; the mass control and surveillance coming; why we should not get sucked into the digital world; plague laws; and knowing that we're in a spiritual war.
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https://jermwarfare.com/blog/catherine-austin-fitts
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/catherine-austin-fitts-2021:c - December 17, 2021.
Jerm Warfare | Catherine Austin Fitts: Plague Laws and Spiritual Warfare
Jerm Warfare, Catherine Austin Fitts, Plague Laws and Spiritual Warfare, December 17 2021.
Catherine Austin Fitts is an investment banker. She previously worked in the Bush (senior) administration and was a banker on Wall Street. She currently runs the Solari Report.
Catherine discusses her Rockefeller background; the secrecy in the central banking cartels; the importance of being righteous; the mass control and surveillance coming; why we should not get sucked into the digital world; plague laws; and knowing that we're in a spiritual war.
https://home.solari.comSUPPORT JERM
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/catherine-austin-fitts
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/catherine-austin-fitts-2021:c - December 17, 2021.
Jerm Warfare | Catherine Austin Fitts: Plague Laws and Spiritual Warfare
Jerm Warfare, Catherine Austin Fitts, Plague Laws and Spiritual Warfare, December 17 2021.
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