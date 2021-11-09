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War In Heaven - Lest the Days be Shortened - Finale from Anointing to Cut Off
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11 views • November 09, 2021
The final coherent chronology of the Watch culminating with the shortened days applied to the 7 year time period known as Daniels 70th week by applying the 437 day count from the time of the baptism of The Messiah until his crucifixion. This 437 day measure is then applied to 3 highly plausible start dates within 2020 allowing the 80 year Matthew 'this generation shall not pass' prophecy to be completed within the final 2027 fall time period of appointed times or fall festivals. More information and background leading up to this can be found at https://www.facebook.com/wowIII/
Go to Aug 22, 2020 or search "Treasure of the Magi II"
Go to Aug 22, 2020 or search "Treasure of the Magi II"
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