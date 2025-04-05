What is OncoGenX?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy MIkovits, PhD: Dr Judy's ONCO capital G, e, n, x, it's an array of molecules. The foundation is going to be similar to Cardio Miracle, because it has to hit those three pathways, TGF-beta, DNA methylation. It's got to have DMG in it. It's got to have the plants and the powders and the barks and the terpenes. It's at least 60 components, but the plants are not isolates, and we held the terpenes, it's not cannabis.

Dr Darrell Wolfe: What do you mean they're not isolates.

Judy MIkovits, PhD: It's a liquid. It will be a bottle, like the one behind you, a months supply will be a liquid. You'll take a couple of doses, say, a tablespoon a day, and it will be literally a liquid bio-available, plant-based product, totally. And what I say when we don't isolate it is, I don't take the vitamin B17. I keep amygdalin. That means all the peptides. And remember peptide therapy, I come from molecular biology, so we keep the plant in a liquid form. We use that beautiful Global Healing microsomal, where the plants are rotated with sound therapy, the water that is structured, the biophotonic water. So we use that lab, the best in the world. And then we take everything from God, even nano golds like you have... because that exact formulation is already FDA-approved.





