Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Free Energy Flowing through Back Chakras Biofield Clearing174 Hz tuning fork short Left Foot to Head
channel image
TheLivingARTs
20 Subscribers
27 views
Published a day ago

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning encourage energy to flow freely through the chakras on the back working from the Earth Star to the Sun Star. Listening can help a person resolve illnesses/ailments and establish a healthy mental state and feeling of wellbeing.  For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap. Backgrounds from pexels.com.

Keywords
healthhealingfrequencyholisticnatural healingvibrationenergy healingwellnessrelaxationmind body spiritsound healingconscious livingcalmingself-carebiofieldlife balanceblockagesmindful meditationstuck energiesclarify frequencyprocessing emotionsovercoming negative feelingshealthy mental statefeeling of wellbeing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket