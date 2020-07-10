© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Censorship driving you CRAZY?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • July 10, 2020
If you are an adult and like to be able to choose what you watch or post on Social media like I do this could be the solution you are looking for.
If you don't mind having your information feed to you through a filter and don't mind being told what to say and do then this video isn't for you and you should move along.
If you don't mind having your information feed to you through a filter and don't mind being told what to say and do then this video isn't for you and you should move along.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.