Out of focus digital zoomed Venus with camera movement can make amazing ring patterns
9 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
see the full live show on this chat w/Paul 150!
yo yo
Keywords
liesufoexposedufosdebunkedabcnewsuapthirdphaseofmoonvideoanalysistpomgufonthirdphasebrighto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos