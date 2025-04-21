Putin hails 'true heroism' as Russia faces new threats

'True values link people across times'

Putin also said today:

❗️Russia has always been supportive of ceasefires, which is why it proposed the Easter ceasefire initiative, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He emphasized that Russia must analyze the experience of declaring this ceasefire.

Putin also pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire nearly 5,000 times. However, despite these violations, he noted that there was an overall decrease in military activity.

Moscow hopes that the Ukrainian side will respond positively to future peace initiatives.

Adding:

⚡️President Putin on Sumy strike: The location was being used for a ceremony to reward those involved in crimes in the Kursk region.

On April 14, Russian forces targeted a meeting of Ukrainian military commanders in Sumy, killing over 60 Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry also accused the Ukrainian armed forces of using the city’s civilians as human shields.



