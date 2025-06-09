Providing Aid and Counseling for Mothers Thinking Abortion is Only Option - Emily Berning

Women who are faced with an unplanned pregnancy usually don’t want to abort their child, but society has told them that it’s an empowering choice and many feel coerced. This cultural untruth is combated by Let Them Live, a non-profit working tirelessly to provide women with the resources they need, helping both mother and child to flourish, and keeping the mother from regrettably stepping into an abortion clinic. Emily Berning is the president and co-founder of Let Them Live, and discusses her team’s dedication of providing pregnant women with financial support that assists them in their motherhood journeys. She says Let Them Live gives these women another option and 98% choose life as a result.









TAKEAWAYS





It is counter-cultural to be pro-life, but the results it yields are life-giving and necessary





Christians are not promised an easy, cushy life; rather, Christians are warned they will be persecuted (John 15:18-20)





Emily’s organization prioritizes urgent cases over non-urgent ones in a smart and efficient triage structure





Money and intensive counseling at Let Them Live are reserved for women who are actively considering abortion









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMBark

Let Them Live video: https://bit.ly/42CgW6h

Adopt a Mom: https://letthemlive.org/adopt-a-mom/





🔗 CONNECT WITH EMILY BERNING

Website: https://letthemlive.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LetThemLiveOrg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/let-them-live/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letthemliveorg/

X: https://x.com/letthemliveorg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LetThemLive





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Give A Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4e7x5n6

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/