Legendary Publisher, Steve Strang of Charisma Interviews Rabbi Schneider

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Mar 21, 2024
Stephen Strang, founder of Charisma Media, invited Rabbi Schneider to discuss the Hebrew names of God. In this podcast episode of the Strang Report, Rabbi Schneider shares insights on the importance of understanding God's Names, how they reveal His nature, and their significance in prayer. Through lively discussion, listeners gain a deeper understanding of God's multifaceted character and the profound impact of His names on their lives.
