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Sedevacantism Part II 2006 Fatima Conference Bp Mark Pivarunas
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10 views • August 26, 2021
So Important to understand the position of Sedevacantism. It is clearly explained by Bishop Pivarunas. To continue with Recognize and Resist, or to take to Pope as unimportant and one can do their own thing, is in affect to destroy the Papacy which Our Divine Lord established. Check out Vatican 1 which defines Papal infallibility. The Pope can not teach error or create new doctrine, but to guard sacredly the deposit of faith.
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