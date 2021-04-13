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You are being WATCHED! Protested lately? You have been RECORDED | Russell Brand
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131 views • April 13, 2021
*Is it time to disengage from platforms that do not respect our privacy? Maybe it is time to boycott these big tech companies who are destroying our liberty? - FNQ Citizen's Collective
Are new anti-protest laws being aided by facial recognition technology that is also stripping us of our right to privacy?
#protest #facialrecognition #bigtech
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell
By: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/bXPthuCrveI
Are new anti-protest laws being aided by facial recognition technology that is also stripping us of our right to privacy?
#protest #facialrecognition #bigtech
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell
By: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/bXPthuCrveI
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