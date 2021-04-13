BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You are being WATCHED! Protested lately? You have been RECORDED | Russell Brand
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
112 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
131 views • April 13, 2021
*Is it time to disengage from platforms that do not respect our privacy? Maybe it is time to boycott these big tech companies who are destroying our liberty? - FNQ Citizen's Collective

Are new anti-protest laws being aided by facial recognition technology that is also stripping us of our right to privacy?
#protest​ #facialrecognition​ #bigtech​

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell here https://www.russellbrand.com/join​ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism

Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell

By: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/bXPthuCrveI
Keywords
privacyfacial recognitiontechnocracyrussell brand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Methylchloroisothiazolinone: The Common Preservative That Could Irritate Your Skin

Methylchloroisothiazolinone: The Common Preservative That Could Irritate Your Skin

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Morning Exercise Associated With Lower Cardiometabolic Risk, Study Finds

Morning Exercise Associated With Lower Cardiometabolic Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Study links fragmented daily rhythms to accelerated brain shrinkage

Study links fragmented daily rhythms to accelerated brain shrinkage

Willow Tohi
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy