Peaceful Families Make a Peaceful World - Join Patti Hidalgo Menders and Richard Urban
Published 12 hours ago

With family breakdown and sexual confusion accelerating, causing harm to our children, what can be done.
Speakers:
 Patti Hidalgo Menders is as a Loudoun Mom of Six Sons, a Daughter to parents who escaped communist Cuba and a Loudoun Advocate that continues to protect children from CRT and other progressive ideologies.
She is the Community Liaison Officer in Northern Virginia for the Office of the Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares.
Richard Urban is Co-founder, VisionRoot, Urban Life Training and Urban Grocery.  Richard has been teaching abstinence-centered curricula and organizing clubs for middle and high school youth in Washington DC and elsewhere since 2002.

https://www.visionroot.org/gods-ideal-family-is-the-model-for-world-peace/

familyforumsexual abstinencefamily strengtheningchild welfare

