Wide Awake Media - Ex-feminist explains why "feminism is a scam".





"Before women had the right to vote, most were stay-at-home wives, which meant they weren't working jobs and couldn't be taxed."





"Our overlords didn't like that. Rockefeller started funding feminist campaigns in media, and as a consequence of the movement, women started entering the workforce."





"Children would then be separated from their parents, and sent to Rockefeller-funded schools to be indoctrinated by the state."





"All of this ultimately disrupting the family unit at its core."





Source: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1999797291910128098