EX-FEMINIST EXPLAINS WHY ⚢ FEMINISM IS A SCAM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
108 views • 1 day ago

Wide Awake Media - Ex-feminist explains why "feminism is a scam".


"Before women had the right to vote, most were stay-at-home wives, which meant they weren't working jobs and couldn't be taxed."


"Our overlords didn't like that. Rockefeller started funding feminist campaigns in media, and as a consequence of the movement, women started entering the workforce."


"Children would then be separated from their parents, and sent to Rockefeller-funded schools to be indoctrinated by the state."


"All of this ultimately disrupting the family unit at its core."


Source: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1999797291910128098

multi pronged attackex-feministfeminism is a scam
