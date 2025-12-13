© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wide Awake Media - Ex-feminist explains why "feminism is a scam".
"Before women had the right to vote, most were stay-at-home wives, which meant they weren't working jobs and couldn't be taxed."
"Our overlords didn't like that. Rockefeller started funding feminist campaigns in media, and as a consequence of the movement, women started entering the workforce."
"Children would then be separated from their parents, and sent to Rockefeller-funded schools to be indoctrinated by the state."
"All of this ultimately disrupting the family unit at its core."
Source: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1999797291910128098