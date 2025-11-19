November 19th 2025 Front Yard Camp Fire ~Friendly Version~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is Simply a Person Record of One of My Southern Nights...
Earlier I Rode My Rottweiler Rocky Down to a Nearby Canal I Know.
I Bought Him a Small Trailer That Pulls Behind My Trike...
And After Getting Used to It He Actually Likes to Go!
You Do Not need to View Anything But The Introduction...
It's Just a Night of Listening to Music and Drinking by The Fire.
The Original Draft Was 51/2 Hours Long and Still Almost 4 Hours...
I Did My Very Best to Shorten It and I'm No Liar.
You Don't Need to Watch The Whole Thing and See...
Just How Drunk I Might Have Gotten That Night.
Take My Word I Was On My Best Behavior and Acted Very Well...
And I Swear I Didn't Even Get into One Single Fight!!!