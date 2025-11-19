November 19th 2025 Front Yard Camp Fire ~Friendly Version~

This is Simply a Person Record of One of My Southern Nights...

Earlier I Rode My Rottweiler Rocky Down to a Nearby Canal I Know.

I Bought Him a Small Trailer That Pulls Behind My Trike...

And After Getting Used to It He Actually Likes to Go!





You Do Not need to View Anything But The Introduction...

It's Just a Night of Listening to Music and Drinking by The Fire.

The Original Draft Was 51/2 Hours Long and Still Almost 4 Hours...

I Did My Very Best to Shorten It and I'm No Liar.





You Don't Need to Watch The Whole Thing and See...

Just How Drunk I Might Have Gotten That Night.

Take My Word I Was On My Best Behavior and Acted Very Well...

And I Swear I Didn't Even Get into One Single Fight!!!