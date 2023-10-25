A Russian Yars 'Intercontinental Ballistic Missile' was Launched from the Plesetsk state Testing Cosmodrome.

⚡️A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk state testing cosmodrome to hit the Kura training ground in Kamchatka during training with the ground, sea, and air components of Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces.

Adding:

Sergei Shoigu reported to President Putin that the Russian Armed Forces will practice delivering a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike- RIA Novosti

and:

BREAKING: Training of strategic deterrent forces is conducted under the leadership of Putin

Gerasimov reported that for the training of strategic nuclear forces, a mobile unit "Yars," a nuclear submarine, and two strategic missile carriers have been deployed.

Shoigu reported to Putin that the Russian Armed Forces will practice delivering a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy's nuclear attack.

ℹ️During the training of strategic deterrent forces, practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles were conducted, as reported by the Kremlin.

➡️From the Plesetsk Cosmodrome to the Kura Range in Kamchatka, an intercontinental ballistic missile "Yars" was launched.

➡️From the Barents Sea, the nuclear-powered strategic missile-carrying submarine "Tula" launched a "Sineva" ballistic missile.

➡️Long-range Tu-95MS strategic bombers, which were involved in the training, performed missile launches.

➡️The training of strategic deterrent forces also assessed the preparedness of military command structures, leadership skills, and the operational staff's ability to manage subordinate forces.

➡️The tasks planned during the training were successfully completed in full.





