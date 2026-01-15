BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Radical Left and Tina’s Oral Arguments | 01.14.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
13 views • 5 days ago

In today's explosive episode, we dive headfirst into the battle for America's election integrity, starting with President Trump's fiery stop in Michigan where he calls out the absurdity of no voter ID laws in blue states. Trump warns that our entire system has been hijacked by those who encourage voting without verification, teasing a wave of election fraud revelations through his recent videos. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Join us as we uncover the deep-rooted schemes threatening our republic and what must be done to reclaim it before the midterms.

Shifting to the heartland, we discuss the massive fraud uncovered in Minnesota, directly linked to ramped-up ICE enforcement and escalating confrontations with agitators. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent drops a bombshell that tapes allegedly showing MN AG Ellison taking money to halt investigations into Somali communities. Hear from Tom Homan on why blue cities and states are blocking ICE from jails, forcing agents into perilous street operations designed to vilify them and distract from immigrant fraud rings. Stephen Miller delivers a powerful message to embattled ICE agents, while Ilhan Omar brazenly vows Democrats will block all ICE funding. These aren't isolated incidents, they're a coordinated assault fueled by radical left rhetoric, and we've got the cuts to prove it.

But the deception doesn't stop there: protests erupting across the nation, from Minneapolis ICE clashes to New York rallies over Maduro's extraction, are far from organic. An agitator openly admits to Laura Ingraham they're being paid, and investigative reporters reveal pre-printed signs that scream astroturf operation. In Colorado, Secretary of State Jena Griswold urges Governor Polis not to release Tina Peters amid her high-stakes appeal hearing. We’ll have her hearing streaming live for Joe to provide his thoughts. This is the radical left's playbook of useful idiots and funded chaos, and today, we expose the complete op we're living in. Tune in for the truth that could change everything.


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
