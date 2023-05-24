Thinking about switching to Lithium (LiFePO4) Batteries for your RV Camper? Watch this FIRST...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/lithiumrvbatteryguide



Ever considered "upgrading" to lithium batteries? Have you wondered if all lithium batteries are the same? If they are simply "drop in and go"? If there are downsides to lithium and reasons to stay with older technologies? My video and article cover all these questions about lithium batteries AND MORE - like emerging technologies that MAY render lithium batteries outdated before they even take hold with most rv'ers for their campers. I also explain (in my article) the difference between the troublesome lithium batteries for vehicles and lithium batteries for RV campers (motorhome house batteries and trailer batteries.)

