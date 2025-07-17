BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If a ceasefire is not reached in Ukraine within 50 days, DC will impose "very high tariffs" & secondary sanctions against Russia - Karoline Leavitt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
58 views • 1 day ago

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that if a ceasefire is not reached in Ukraine within 50 days, Washington will impose “very high tariffs” and secondary sanctions against Russia.

Adding, she was also asked about what part was a HOAX and gave this answer:

Trump's Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, explained that he referred to the Epstein files as a "hoax" because Democrats—who had long stonewalled transparency—suddenly demanded accountability. 

Adding:

The Prime Minister of France has signed his own "political death sentence" by proposing to cancel Victory Day and a number of social benefits, writes Politico.

Bayrou proposed to deprive the French of vacations, freeze their social security, and save billions of dollars on healthcare in order to save the budget.

But most of all, the general outrage, as the publication writes, was caused by Bayrou's call to cancel two of the 11 public holidays in France. He named Easter Monday and Victory in Europe Day on May 8 as two potential candidates for cancellation.

Opposition leader Marine Le Pen has already promised to overthrow Bayrou's government.

